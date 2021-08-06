Applications available for Dennis Police Citizens Police Academy which starts September 28th

DENNIS – Chief John Brady is pleased to announce that the Dennis Police Department will be sponsoring its 18th Citizens Police Academy this fall. The CPA will be held on consecutive Tuesdays beginning September 28th and continuing through the following ten weeks. Classes will be held at the Dennis Police Station at 90 Bob Crowell Road in South Dennis from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

The citizens academy in Dennis has long been a great tool for both the police and the community, bringing everyone together to provide a better understanding of the police function. By establishing relationships and connections with the community, an efficient working partnership is developed and helps contribute to the overall safety and high quality of life in the Town of Dennis.

The officers of the Community Operations Unit oversee the administration of the academy and are constantly enhancing and improving the curriculum. This year’s topics of instruction will include: Community Policing; Patrol Functions; Investigative Functions; Law; Use of Force and Defensive Tactics; Communications; Specialized Units; and other topics related to policing. Classes are taught by officers that specialize in the particular field of instruction.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and will be subjected to a criminal background check. The number of participants will be capped at 30. Applications can be obtained at the Dennis Police Station, via the department website, or in person at the Dennis Police Department. The deadline to submit an application is September 21th, 2021.