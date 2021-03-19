You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Arcing, downed wires knock out power, close road in Eastham

Arcing, downed wires knock out power, close road in Eastham

March 19, 2021

Eastham Police/CWN

EASTHAM – Arcing electric lines came down on Brackett Road in Eastham ariund noon. The incident happened by the bike trail. Brackett Road and the bike trail were closed until Eversource could arrive to make repairs. About 1,000 Eversource customers lost power because of the incident. Eversource reported on its outage map that the outage was caused by an animal coming into contact with their equipment.

