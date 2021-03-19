EASTHAM – Arcing electric lines came down on Brackett Road in Eastham ariund noon. The incident happened by the bike trail. Brackett Road and the bike trail were closed until Eversource could arrive to make repairs. About 1,000 Eversource customers lost power because of the incident. Eversource reported on its outage map that the outage was caused by an animal coming into contact with their equipment.
Arcing, downed wires knock out power, close road in Eastham
March 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
