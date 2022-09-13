Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod

FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth.

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1110 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

…A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…

At 1109 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Aquinnah, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Street flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Pockets of street flooding expected across southern Plymouth county as well as Cape Cod and Marthas Vineyard.

Locations impacted include…

Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Marion, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury, Aquinnah, Middleborough, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Fairhaven, Mashpee, Carver, Acushnet, Mattapoisett, Rochester, West Tisbury and Chilmark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle.