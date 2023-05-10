You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Armed robbery suspect captured in Falmouth

Armed robbery suspect captured in Falmouth

May 9, 2023

FALMOUTH – A suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in Middleborough was captured in Falmouth Tuesday evening. State Police spotted the wanted vehicle on Route 28 and tried to stop it. The driver failed to stop and police were forced to stay back due to reported erratic operation and fears of a potential crash. The suspect vehicle was located by Falmouth Police at the intersection of Palmer Avenue (Route 28) and Jones Road. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Further details were not immediately available.

