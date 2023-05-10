FALMOUTH – A suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in Middleborough was captured in Falmouth Tuesday evening. State Police spotted the wanted vehicle on Route 28 and tried to stop it. The driver failed to stop and police were forced to stay back due to reported erratic operation and fears of a potential crash. The suspect vehicle was located by Falmouth Police at the intersection of Palmer Avenue (Route 28) and Jones Road. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Armed robbery suspect captured in Falmouth
May 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Army Corps Seeking Comment on Edgartown Plan
- Falmouth Select Board Reviews Water Rate Changes
- Brewster Woods Affordable Housing Units Officially Open
- Strawberry Hill Road Restoration Causes Traffic Delays
- Yarmouth Seeks Feedback on Open Space, Recreation Plan
- Bourne Seeking Proposals for Library Plan
- Mass. A.G. Expresses Support for Abortion Access
- Three Finalists Chosen for Next Falmouth Police Chief
- Public Meetings Set to Discuss Bike Trail Projects
- Cape Clean Energy Tour to Visit Yarmouth and Barnstable
- Provincetown’s Jerome Smith Road to Close for Sewer Work
- Christmas Tree Shops Files for Bankruptcy
- Sunday Journal – Director Nadine Pequeneza Discusses Whale Documentary Featuring Cape Cod