Arrest made in stabbing at Corporation Beach in Dennis

DENNIS – On September 29th 2020, Dennis Police Detectives assisted by members of the Yarmouth Police Department arrested twenty-two-year-old Frederick J. Wiggins of Nantucket during a traffic stop in Yarmouth. Wiggins was identified as one of the individuals involved in a stabbing that occurred on the evening of September 28th at Corporation Beach in Dennis. Wiggins was taken to the Dennis Police Department where he was booked and then transported to Orleans District Court for arraignment. Wiggins is currently charged with two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. Wiggins was held on $5000 cash bail as well as a pending court matter.

Dennis Police are seeking the identities of at least two other individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with information can contact Detective Krista Plante at (774) 352-1582. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Dennis Police Tip Line, (774) 352-1500.