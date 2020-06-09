Arrests made, suspect south in Sandwich after neighborhood complaints of suspected drug activity

SANDWICH – On June 1, 2020, the Sandwich Police initiated a narcotics investigation on Danielle Cook (age 26) and her residence on Shore Drive based on neighborhood complaints of excessive vehicle and foot traffic. Police made observations of numerous vehicles coming and going over a two day period. The vehicles would make short visits and leave.

On Thursday, June 3rd, the Sandwich Police stopped Bryan Narbonne, age 34 of Braintree, leaving the residence after a short visit. Narbonne had been seen making a quick visit a couple days prior. As a result of that stop, police located Adderall and heroin in his vehicle. He was placed under arrest and later bailed.

Police developed probable cause that Cook had sold a Class B substance. While in route to Cook’s residence to arrest her, police observed her leaving in a vehicle with another female. The actions of the two females were consistent with what appeared to be a drug transaction. The vehicle in which Cook was a passenger was stopped. A quantity of heroin was located in the vehicle. Police believed Cook had just sold heroin to the female operator. Cook was placed under arrest for Distribution of Class A and B substances.

While Cook was being processed, the Sandwich Police secured a search warrant for Cook’s Shore Drive residence in Forestdale. Cook was bailed prior to the execution of the warrant. During the execution of the warrant police seized cash and drugs. Police located approximately 200 grams of heroin and over 300 pills as well as over $6,000 cash. Subsequent to the evidence found during the search warrant, Barnstable District Court issued an arrest warrant for Cook for:

Heroin, trafficking in over 100 grams

Drug, possess to distribute Class B

Drug, possess to distribute Class E

At this time, the Sandwich Police are actively trying to locate Danielle Cook. Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Danielle Cook (pictured) should notify the Sandwich Police by calling 508-888-1212.