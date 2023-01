WAREHAM – Continued snowfall Monday morning led to a continuation of numerous motor vehicle crashes. Most were “fender benders” with no serious injuries. In Wareham, a FedEx delivery truck overturned on Route 25 eastbound. The driver was not injured.

12:45 PM update: Sandwich officials responded to Greenway Circle after reports of an overturned vehicle with power lines down on it. The driver escaped uninjured. Eversource was called to render the scene safe.