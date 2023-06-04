You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Assault call in Yarmouth leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons

Assault call in Yarmouth leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons

June 4, 2023

Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A 911 call for an Assault at the Swan Pond Development in South Yarmouth Leads to 2 arrests, 4 individuals charged with a variety of crimes as well as drugs and guns seized because of the call.

Yarmouth officers responded to the 1300 Block of Swan Pond Village for a report of an older man being beaten up by the occupants of a Tan Suburban. Yarmouth Officer Mabe located a Tan Suburban exiting Alewife Cir. The vehicle was stopped, and officers quickly determined that the occupants were the Victims of the assault.

(l-r) Anthony M. Mendoza, Zachary Martin

As a result of the ensuing investigation Anthony Mendoza was arrested and charged with: Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, Larceny under $1,200.00, Trafficking in 100 Grams or more of Cocaine, 2 Counts of Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, 3 Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

Zachary Martin was arrested and charged with Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, and Larceny under $1,200.00.

The Yarmouth Police Department are still searching for both Allen Gibbs and Anthony Martin as part of this investigation. Allen Gibbs is wanted for Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Larceny under $1,200.00.

Anthony Martin is wanted for Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, and Larceny under $1,200.
00.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.
_______________
Anthony M. Mendoza has a long criminal history as CWN has documented in several articles:
August 24, 2015: Yarmouth Police pursue and capture wanted man
May 25th, 2016: Mendoza was the subject of Yarmouth Police’s “Wanted Wednesday”
July 19, 2016 Mendoza was arrested during a traffic stop
July 19, 2017 Mendoza was arrested in Eastham just hours after again being featured in “Wanted Wednesday”

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 