Assault call in Yarmouth leads to two arrests, seizure of drugs and weapons

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: A 911 call for an Assault at the Swan Pond Development in South Yarmouth Leads to 2 arrests, 4 individuals charged with a variety of crimes as well as drugs and guns seized because of the call.

Yarmouth officers responded to the 1300 Block of Swan Pond Village for a report of an older man being beaten up by the occupants of a Tan Suburban. Yarmouth Officer Mabe located a Tan Suburban exiting Alewife Cir. The vehicle was stopped, and officers quickly determined that the occupants were the Victims of the assault.

As a result of the ensuing investigation Anthony Mendoza was arrested and charged with: Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, Larceny under $1,200.00, Trafficking in 100 Grams or more of Cocaine, 2 Counts of Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, 3 Counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

Zachary Martin was arrested and charged with Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, and Larceny under $1,200.00.

The Yarmouth Police Department are still searching for both Allen Gibbs and Anthony Martin as part of this investigation. Allen Gibbs is wanted for Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Larceny under $1,200.00.

Anthony Martin is wanted for Robbery while Armed with a Firearm, Assault & Battery, and Larceny under $1,200.

00.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

_______________

Anthony M. Mendoza has a long criminal history as CWN has documented in several articles:

August 24, 2015: Yarmouth Police pursue and capture wanted man

May 25th, 2016: Mendoza was the subject of Yarmouth Police’s “Wanted Wednesday”

July 19, 2016 Mendoza was arrested during a traffic stop

July 19, 2017 Mendoza was arrested in Eastham just hours after again being featured in “Wanted Wednesday”