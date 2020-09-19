You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least one injured in Falmouth crash

At least one injured in Falmouth crash

September 19, 2020

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 11 AM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Currier Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

