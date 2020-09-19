FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic in Falmouth. The crash happened sometime after 11 AM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Currier Road. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
At least one injured in Falmouth crash
September 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
