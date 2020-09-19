WEST BARNSTABLE – At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in West Barnstable Saturday morning. Two vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash at the intersection of Route 149 and Osterville/ West Barnstable around 8:45 AM. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
At least one injured in West Barnstable crash
September 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87
- Cape Cod Commission and CCRTA Host Bay State Bike Month
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Elects Airline Executive As New Board Chair
- The Davenport Companies Induct Four Into ’15-Year Club’
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
- Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet OysterFest
- COVID-19 Danger Continues to Drive Joblessness in US
- Global Virus Cases Top 30 million, Tally Shows
- Hyannis Artist Residency Applications Now Open
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes Raises Over $100,000
- Fall River Diocese Announces Financial Support For Students
- Cape Air Providing Cargo Service Between Hyannis and Nantucket