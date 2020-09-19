You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least one injured in West Barnstable crash

At least one injured in West Barnstable crash

September 19, 2020

WEST BARNSTABLE – At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in West Barnstable Saturday morning. Two vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash at the intersection of Route 149 and Osterville/ West Barnstable around 8:45 AM. Traffic was tied up in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

