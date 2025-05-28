At least one person extricated after head-on crash in Bourne



BOURNE – At least one person had to be extricated after a head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The collision happened on Barlow’s Landing Road at Shore Road. Luckily there did not appear to be any serious injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

This crash comes after authorities were called to four serious crashes in Bourne on Tuesday:

1:15PM – 3 Car Crash with Airbag Deployment, Sandwich Rd. Road reduced to 1 lane during investigation. Result – Citation for Following Too Closely, Operating of a MV with a Suspended/Revoked Registration, Operating an Uninsured MV.

2:04PM – 2 Car Crash with snapped utility pole just over the town line in Plymouth that resulted in the closure of Plymouth Ln in Bourne. Accident investigated by Plymouth Police Department

2:30 PM – 2 Car Crash with multiple injuries including a MedFlight rescue and entrapment, State Rd. Road closed for approx. 1.5 hours during rescue and investigation. — Crash still under investigation by accident reconstruction.

3:04 PM – 2 Car Crash involving Tow Truck and passenger vehicle, Main St. Road reduced to one lane — Result – Citation for Improper Use of an Electronic Device.