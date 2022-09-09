You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

September 8, 2022

EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.

