EASTHAM – Four people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Eastham. The crash happened around 7:45 PM on Route 6 by the Red Barn restaurant. Two other people were being evaluated by EMTs. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police. Traffic delays were likely in the area while the investigation and cleanup was underway. Further details were not immediately available.
Four people taken to hospital after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
September 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne
- Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
- Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning
- Water Quality Advisory at Two Brewster Ponds
- Park City Wind Team to Host Meeting on Centerville Route Choices
- Barnstable Officials Ready Safety Plans Ahead of Winter Storm Season
- AAA: Mass. Average Gas Prices Drop Below $4 Mark
- UPDATE: Lauzon, Brown Named Republican Primary Winners
- Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race
- Two Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod
- Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State
- CVS to Buy Home Health-Care Provider Signify for $8 Billion
- UPDATE: Barnstable Ballot Vault Opened After Voting Extension