At least three injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

June 23, 2022

FALMOUTH – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth about 4:30 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Sandwich Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital. The injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Route 151 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the crash investigated by Falmouth Police.

