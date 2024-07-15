You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least three people injured in head-on crash in Falmouth

July 14, 2024

FALMOUTH – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 10:45 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Falmouth Fire Station #5. Rout e28 was closed between Central Avenue and Davisville Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

