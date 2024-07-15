FALMOUTH – At least three people were injured in a head-on crash in Falmouth around 10:45 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) by Falmouth Fire Station #5. Rout e28 was closed between Central Avenue and Davisville Road. The victims were transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
At least three people injured in head-on crash in Falmouth
July 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
