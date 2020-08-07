You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least two injured after crash leaves car on roof in Brewster

At least two injured after crash leaves car on roof in Brewster

August 7, 2020

BREWSTER – At least two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after a rollover crash left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened on Run Hill Road off Stony Brook Road around 2:30 PM Friday afternoon. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

