BREWSTER – At least two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after a rollover crash left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened on Run Hill Road off Stony Brook Road around 2:30 PM Friday afternoon. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
At least two injured after crash leaves car on roof in Brewster
August 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Aquaflex
- Sunday Journal Conversation with Eversource
- Cape Businesses Hold Steady After New Travel Order
- Mayflower II on Final Leg of Voyage Home
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Updates on Testing, Schools Reopening
- Dicks’s Sporting Goods to Open at Cape Cod Mall Friday
- “Lobster Without the Fest” Begins Next Weekend
- Sharks Sighted Along Outer Cape Beaches Thursday
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Planning for Additional Asymptomatic Testing
- OpenCape to Receive $1.7 Million from Bond Bill
- Cape Cod Commission Looking to Enhance Solar Efforts
- Atlantic White Cedar Swamp Trail Repairs Completed