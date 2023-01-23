SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
January 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Residents Voice Thoughts on Next Town Manager
- National Seashore Hosting Annual Winter Film Festival
- NOAA Says Entangled Right Whale “Likely To Die”
- Martha’s Vineyard SSA Summer Booking Opening on Schedule
- Barnstable Evaluating Nitrogen Loading Issue
- Barnstable County Delegates Plea to State: Invest in Broadband
- Feds Try to Improve Fishing Data With New Monitoring Rules
- Sunday Journal – Winter Driving Safety
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois
- Sunday Journal – COVID Heart Health
- Scientists Say Loss of Tiny Organisms Hurts Ocean, Fishing
- Experts Say Real Estate Prices Cooling, but Housing Issues Persist
- EPA To Review Contamination Cleanup Efforts at Joint Base Cape Cod