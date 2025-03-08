BARNSTABLE – At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Barnstable. The collision happened just after 1 PM Saturday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. An ambulance from Hyannis also responded to the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
At least two people taken to hospital after crash on Route 132 in Barnstable
March 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
