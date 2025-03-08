You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / At least two people taken to hospital after crash on Route 132 in Barnstable

At least two people taken to hospital after crash on Route 132 in Barnstable

March 8, 2025

BARNSTABLE – At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Barnstable. The collision happened just after 1 PM Saturday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Shootflying Hill Road. An ambulance from Hyannis also responded to the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 