At least two taken to hospital after Hyannis crash

May 3, 2021

HYANNIS – At least two people were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Hyannis. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Street and Bassett Lane sometime before 3 PM Monday. Traffic was delayed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Barsntable Police.

