Auto fire extends to residence in Eastham

December 2, 2022



EASTHAM – Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire arrived to find a house well involved in Eastham. The call came in sometime after 1:30 PM Friday afternoon on Lillian Road. Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist. Initial reports say everyone evacuated the house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. Shortly after 2 PM the fire was reported under control. An investigation is underway into the cause of the vehicle fire.
Photo by AAP/CWN

