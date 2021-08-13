You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barbecue grill fire extends to deck of house in Falmouth

August 13, 2021

FALMOUTH – A propane tank fire on a barbecue grill extended to the deck of a house in Falmouth around 6 PM Friday. Firefighters responded to 88 Ashumet Road and were able to shut off the gas and douse the flames before they reached the house. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

