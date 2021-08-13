FALMOUTH – A propane tank fire on a barbecue grill extended to the deck of a house in Falmouth around 6 PM Friday. Firefighters responded to 88 Ashumet Road and were able to shut off the gas and douse the flames before they reached the house. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Barbecue grill fire extends to deck of house in Falmouth
August 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
