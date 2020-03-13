Barnstable County declares State of Emegency due to Covid-19

BARNSTABLE – In response to Governor Charlie Baker’s Declaration of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners declare that immediate and effective today, March 13, 2020, a state of emergency is declared to exist in Barnstable County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to County Administrator John Yunits, Jr., “This declaration has been issued, at the request of the Board of Regional Commissioners, to help us prepare, give the County the administrative capability to adapt county operations, and ensure the allocation of more resources as it relates to COVID‐19 (Novel Coronavirus).”

This declaration is effective March 13, 2020, subject to affirmation by the Barnstable County Regional Board of Commissioners on March 18, 2020, delegated under the authority of the Chair, Ronald Bergstrom.