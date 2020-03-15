Barnstable County REPC reviews COVID-19 preparation



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee (BCREPC) held a conference call on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. to review the current COVID-19 conditions and preparation efforts in the county. Agencies present on the call included representatives from Cape Cod’s 15 towns and Nantucket sharing information.

Updates and guidance:

BCREPC Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) will open as a limited activation on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in response to COVID-19.

Yesterday, it was announced that Barnstable County had its first positive coronavirus case.

The BCREPC wants to ensure that Barnstable County residents know that a coordinated response is taking place in our region. The general public is asked to practice social distancing, consistent hand-washing, and other recommendations for prevention made by Massachusetts Department of Public Health. For more instructions, please visit www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.