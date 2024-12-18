You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable County Sheriffs Office announces passing of deputy sheriff

Barnstable County Sheriffs Office announces passing of deputy sheriff

December 17, 2024


BOURNEFrom Barnstable County Sheriffs Office: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Steve Montalto Tuesday morning. Deputy Montalto graduated at the top of his class in October 2004 and spent most of his career as the stalwart of the midnight shift. For part of his career, Deputy Montalto had the opportunity to work alongside his brother, Sgt. Robert Montalto who retired in 2016. We are grateful for his friendship and professionalism over his 20 years of service to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Our hearts go out to his wife, Mary, his daughters Samantha and Kerry, his brother Robert, and all his family and friends.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

