Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving fake Sergeant



BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office has received reports that a person claiming to be a Sgt. John Haley with the BCSO is calling people and stating he has “confidential legal information” to discuss. Not only does a Sgt. John Haley not work at the sheriff’s office, the BCSO will NEVER call and ask to talk to you about confidential legal information or ask for payment of any kind.