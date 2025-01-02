BOURNE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s office has received reports that a person claiming to be a Sgt. John Haley with the BCSO is calling people and stating he has “confidential legal information” to discuss. Not only does a Sgt. John Haley not work at the sheriff’s office, the BCSO will NEVER call and ask to talk to you about confidential legal information or ask for payment of any kind.
Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving fake Sergeant
January 2, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
