You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Fire announces they also received AFG grant

Barnstable Fire announces they also received AFG grant

August 18, 2021


BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a $205,213.00 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for the purchase of all new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and an air cascade filling station. The department sats their current SCBA and cascade are at the end of their service life and are critical components of our personal protective equipment. The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank Congressman Keating, Senator Warren, Senator Markey, as well as FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialist David Parr for their guidance and support of their grant application.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 