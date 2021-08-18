BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a $205,213.00 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) for the purchase of all new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) and an air cascade filling station. The department sats their current SCBA and cascade are at the end of their service life and are critical components of our personal protective equipment. The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank Congressman Keating, Senator Warren, Senator Markey, as well as FEMA Region 1 Fire Program Specialist David Parr for their guidance and support of their grant application.
Barnstable Fire announces they also received AFG grant
August 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
