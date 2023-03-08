Barnstable Fire awared state equipment grant

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is happy to announce that they have received a state equipment grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the Department of Fire Services in the amount of $7,993.04. This grant was written to purchase the newest particulate blocking structural firefighting hoods, structural and extrication gloves, and a set of eye protection. All items have been purchased, delivered and are in service. With the assistance of these equipment grants the financial burden has been reduced for taxpayers and the department is very grateful for grant programs such as this one. This new equipment will help to provide a greater level of protection for members during structure fires, motor vehicle collisions, medical calls and a variety of other incidents. With the increase in equipment, firefighters are able to change out their contaminated gear quicker, reducing down time between calls. Barnstable Fire would especially like to that the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the State of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, and the residents and taxpayers of the Barnstable Fire District.