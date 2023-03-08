BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is happy to announce that they have received a state equipment grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the Department of Fire Services in the amount of $7,993.04. This grant was written to purchase the newest particulate blocking structural firefighting hoods, structural and extrication gloves, and a set of eye protection. All items have been purchased, delivered and are in service. With the assistance of these equipment grants the financial burden has been reduced for taxpayers and the department is very grateful for grant programs such as this one. This new equipment will help to provide a greater level of protection for members during structure fires, motor vehicle collisions, medical calls and a variety of other incidents. With the increase in equipment, firefighters are able to change out their contaminated gear quicker, reducing down time between calls. Barnstable Fire would especially like to that the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, the State of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, and the residents and taxpayers of the Barnstable Fire District.
Barnstable Fire awared state equipment grant
March 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Marine Expert Applauds Canal Closure to Protect Whales
- Army Corps Engineers Seek Evaluation on Approach Channel Plans
- Falmouth Housing Lottery Application Due March 8
- State Officials Issues Fish Consumption Advisory Due to PFAS
- State Recognizes March As Problem Gambling Awareness Month
- Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure
- Cape Cod Healthcare Holding Blood Drives Throughout March
- Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Work Continues March 7
- Cape Cod Commission, Woods Hole Group Presenting Low-Lying Road Designs
- Maine Lobstermen Have Slower Year Amid Industry Challenges
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Recruits For Twenty-Fifth Year
- Arts Foundation Named Cape Cod’s Official Arts Agency
- OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions