Barnstable Fire called to brush fires along Route 6 again

August 9, 2025

BARNSTABLE – For the second day in a row, Barnstable firefighters were called to brush fires along Route 6 in Barnstable. The fires have occurred in the median between Willow Street and Route 132. Crews responded again Saturday afternoon and then a third time late Saturday evening. Further details were not immediately available.

