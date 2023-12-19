BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Firefighters doused a fully involved pickup truck fire overnight. The fire happened on Route 6 eastbound about a mile past Route 132 (Exit 68). No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured until the scene was cleared.
Barnstable Fire douses pickup truck fire on Route 6 overnight
December 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
