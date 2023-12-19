You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Fire douses pickup truck fire on Route 6 overnight

Barnstable Fire douses pickup truck fire on Route 6 overnight

December 19, 2023


BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Firefighters doused a fully involved pickup truck fire overnight. The fire happened on Route 6 eastbound about a mile past Route 132 (Exit 68). No injuries were reported. Traffic was detoured until the scene was cleared.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 