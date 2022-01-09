Barnstable Fire introduce new Deputy Fire Chief as current Deputy Chief retires



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is excited to announce that Captain Christopher Beal has been selected as Barnstable Fire Department’s next Deputy Fire Chief effective February 1, 2022. Captain Beal has more than 20 years of experience in the fire and emergency services field, including the last 10 years as a fire officer.

Captain Beal is a registered paramedic in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, saving many lives and delivering a baby (on Christmas) during his career. A desire to constantly train and learn the trade, Captain Beal has earned a Masters Degree in Public Administration from Anna Maria College, and Chief Fire Officer designation from the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission.

With years of specialized training, Captain Beal has also earned leadership positions with the Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team and the FEMA MA-Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team. During his time on these specialized teams, Captain Beal has been deployed across the United States on several national disaster missions.

Captain Beal lives in Barnstable Village with his wife Kara and children Adam, Lillian, Mark, and Sean. We wish Captain Beal well as he transitions in his new command role as Deputy Fire Chief with the Barnstable Fire Department. Information on promotional events to be posted soon.



The promotion comes as Barnstable Fire Department also announces that Deputy Fire Chief Richard Pfautz will retire on February 1, 2022 after 32 Years of Service to the Barnstable Fire District. Deputy Pfautz has played an important and pivotal role in the department’s success over the past thirty-two years. In addition to being a highly competent and well-respected firefighter, his unique skills have earned him leadership positions with the marine units in the department and as a founding member of Barnstable County Technical Rescue Team.

In 2009, Deputy Pfautz was awarded the Medal of Valor (the second-highest distinction in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) for saving the life of a distressed wind-surfer in rapidly deteriorating conditions.