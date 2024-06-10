BARNSTABLE – On June 10th, 2024, the Barnstable Fire Department and its mutual aid partners will be holding its annual Sandy Neck Cottage Colony Drill. The drill will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday June 10th, 2024, with a rain date of the following day, Tuesday June 11th, 2024. The public should be aware of an increase in boats, equipment, and personnel in the area of Blish Point and Barnstable Harbor.
Barnstable Fire issues advisory for annual Sandy Neck Cottage Colony Drill
June 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Annual Cape Cod Homelessness Count Over 500
- VIDEO: Dr. Beach Says Booming Seals Add a New Challenge for Swimmers: Sharks
- Forbes Ranks Cape Cod 5 Among World’s Best Banks
- Mashpee School Committee Discusses Recent Incidents
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Dial-A-Ride Anywhere on Cape, New Cape Train Options, and More with CCRTA
- Endangered Whales Remain In Regional Waters Beyond Expiry Of Current Seasonal Protections
- Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidances For Summer Months
- Man Who Pleaded To Federal Pandemic Fraud Charge Is Sentenced
- Mass Maritime Academy Receives Grant For Helicopter Escape Training
- Sandwich To Sell The Remaining Planks Of The Old Boardwalk On Saturday
- Barnstable County Officials Urge Senator Warren to Not Approve Joint Base Gun Range Funding Extension
- VIDEO: For the month of June the CapeFlyer is offering a reduced rate!
- 102nd Intelligence Wing Back on Mission After Teixeira Leak