Barnstable Fire issues advisory for annual Sandy Neck Cottage Colony Drill



BARNSTABLE – On June 10th, 2024, the Barnstable Fire Department and its mutual aid partners will be holding its annual Sandy Neck Cottage Colony Drill. The drill will run from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday June 10th, 2024, with a rain date of the following day, Tuesday June 11th, 2024. The public should be aware of an increase in boats, equipment, and personnel in the area of Blish Point and Barnstable Harbor.