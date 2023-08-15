Barnstable Fire mourns passing of retired firefighter/paramedic



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department regrets to announce the death of retired Firefighter/Paramedic Donald J. O’Neill. FF O’Neill was a career member of the department from June 2002 until his retirement in August 2017. FF O’Neill was a long-time member of Barnstable Firefighters Local 3276 and served as Secretary/Treasurer for many years. Please keep all of FF O’Neill’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. The Barnstable Fire Department wishes to extend its sincere condolences to the entire family during these difficult times.

Donald O’Neill, age 61, died peacefully in his Centerville home on Friday July 7, 2023. He is survived by his wife Cindy, 4 children, as well as 5 grandchildren.

He was a proud firefighter and paramedic with the Barnstable Fire Department for 15 years. He enjoyed playing the guitar, watching sci-fi movies, riding his motorcycle, and cheering on the New England Patriots.

Donald will be remembered by his loved ones for his intellect, sense of humor, and unconditional love. He will be greatly missed by those that were close to him.

In lieu of flowers, his family invites you to make a donation in his honor to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.