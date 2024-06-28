Barnstable Fire responds to several water rescues, reminds people to tag and secure kayaks



BARNSTABLE – From Barnstable Fire: On Thursday at 6:49 PM, the Barnstable Fire Department responded to a reported kayak floating offshore between the beach off Sunset Lane and the Sandy Neck Lighthouse. The reporting party was unsure if anyone was in the water. BFD’s 25-foot fire/rescue boat responded with the on-duty crew. The crew and vessel had just returned 14 minutes earlier from a mutual-aid boat rescue to the Town of Sandwich. The Barnstable Fire Department had recently implemented a new response plan between between the Barnstable, Sandwich, and Dennis fire departments due to the staffing shortages at the USCG Cape Cod Canal Station. This new response plan, a testament to successful coordination automatically brings mutual-aid vessels for water incidents to Cape Cod Bay and surrounding waters.

The Barnstable Fire Department, Barnstable Harbormaster Office, and the Dennis Fire Department responded to the area and found the unattended kayak adrift in the outer harbor. The kayak appeared have old damage and did not appear to be in use. The responding marine units checked the surrounding area to ensure no victims were in the water. At the same time, Barnstable Fire Department personnel searched from the shoreline, and the Barnstable Department of Natural Resources personnel searched the shoreline of Sandy Neck Beach. The incident was terminated after it was determined that there were no victims.

In the past 13 days, the Barnstable Fire Department Fire/Rescue boat responded to four marine incidents. Two of these incidents have involved unattended kayaks. The Barnstable Fire Department would like to remind everyone that you should mark your kayaks, canoes and rowboats to that if they are found adrift, we can contact the owner and determine if we need to commence a search. Labels are available, for no cost, at both the Barnstable Fire Department and the Town of Barnstable Harbormaster’s Offices.

Barnstable Fire thanks their mutual aid partners, the Sandwich Fire Department and the Sandwich Fire Department, for their assistance. The newly implemented response plan has proven that our mutual aid agreement saves lives and makes everyone who works, plays, and visits Cape Cod Bay safer. Lastly, please remember to wear your personal floatation devices (PFDs). PFDs save lives.