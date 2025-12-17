BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire responded to a garbage truck fire late Wednesday morning. The driver was able to dump his load in the parking lot of the Hyannis Golf Course on Iyannough Road (Route 132). Fire officials called for an excavator from the Barnstable DPW to help pull the pile apart in order to fully extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.
Barnstable Fire responds to trash truck fire
December 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
