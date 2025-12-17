You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Fire responds to trash truck fire

Barnstable Fire responds to trash truck fire

December 17, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire responded to a garbage truck fire late Wednesday morning. The driver was able to dump his load in the parking lot of the Hyannis Golf Course on Iyannough Road (Route 132). Fire officials called for an excavator from the Barnstable DPW to help pull the pile apart in order to fully extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 