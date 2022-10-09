You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

Barnstable Fire responds to two crashes Sunday afternoon

October 9, 2022


BARNSTABLE – Just after 5:30 Sunday afternoon a vehicle overturned on Communications Way off of Independence Drive in Barnstable. The driver had apparently fled the scene and police were attempting to locate him. A short time later a vehicle went off the road at Independence
Drive and Mary Dunn Road. Barnstable Police are investigating both crashes.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

