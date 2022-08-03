You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina

August 3, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available.

