BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to the Barnstable Marina on Freezer Road shortly after 11 AM. According to reports, about 60 gallons of gas spilled apparently while a boat was refueling. The Barnstable Harbormaster and the Mass Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Further details were not immediately available.
Barnstable firefighters called to fuel spill at local marina
August 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
