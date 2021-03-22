You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Firefighters respond to brush fire

Barnstable Firefighters respond to brush fire

March 22, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Dry weather continues to make it dangerous for brush fires to spread quickly. Barnstable Firefighters responded to a brush fire on Old Jail Lane off Route 6A about 2 PM Monday. Crews were able to contain and douse the fire. No injuries were reported.

