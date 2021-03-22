BARNSTABLE – Dry weather continues to make it dangerous for brush fires to spread quickly. Barnstable Firefighters responded to a brush fire on Old Jail Lane off Route 6A about 2 PM Monday. Crews were able to contain and douse the fire. No injuries were reported.
Barnstable Firefighters respond to brush fire
March 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable Superintendent Calls for Mobile Virus Testing
- AstraZeneca: U.S. Data Shows Vaccine Effective for All Ages
- Mass. Awards $3M to Towns to Fight Water Pollution
- Vet Center Gives Vietnam Vets a Voice
- “Walk For Hope” Aims to Double Earnings From Last Year
- Curaleaf Donates Thousands for Veteran Causes
- Metropolitan Planning Organization Seeks Public Feedback
- Center for Coastal Studies Works to Protect Right Whales
- Barnstable Youth Job Fair Goes Virtual
- First Ever Female Barnstable County Administrator Chosen
- Crash slows traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne
- Amendment Could Extend To-Go Cocktail COVID Policies
- Attorney General Provides Tech for Communities Hit Hardest by COVID