You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Firefighters respond to car fire at auto repair facility

Barnstable Firefighters respond to car fire at auto repair facility

May 3, 2022



BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Firefighters responding to an alarm activation discovered a car fire at Argus Auto Repair at 119 Thornton Road about 5:15 PM Tuesday. The fire had been extinguished but there was heavy smoke in the building. Crews ventilated smoke and made sure the fire had no extended to the structure ifself. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 