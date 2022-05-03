Barnstable Firefighters respond to car fire at auto repair facility





BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Firefighters responding to an alarm activation discovered a car fire at Argus Auto Repair at 119 Thornton Road about 5:15 PM Tuesday. The fire had been extinguished but there was heavy smoke in the building. Crews ventilated smoke and made sure the fire had no extended to the structure ifself. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN