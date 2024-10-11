HYANNIS – Barnstable High School was evacuated Friday morning after smoke was reported coming from a boiler room near the Performing Arts Center. Firefighters responded to the West Main Street location sometime after 10:30 AM and determined a belt on a compressor had burned up. Crews ventilated smoke from the area. No injuries were reported.
Barnstable High School evacuated after boiler issue creates smoke condition
October 11, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
