Barnstable High School evacuated after boiler issue creates smoke condition

October 11, 2024

HYANNIS – Barnstable High School was evacuated Friday morning after smoke was reported coming from a boiler room near the Performing Arts Center. Firefighters responded to the West Main Street location sometime after 10:30 AM and determined a belt on a compressor had burned up. Crews ventilated smoke from the area. No injuries were reported.

