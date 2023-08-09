You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Kids Day is today

Barnstable Kids Day is today

August 9, 2023


HYANNIS – Today, Wednesday August 9th, the Barnstable Police and Fire Departments will be hosting the 26th “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10 AM to 2  PM. This event will allow children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments, K-9 demonstrations, and SWAT demonstrations. These are just a few of the things kids will be able to view. Enjoy a hot dog and soda, followed by an ice cream, all donated by local businesses. Everything is free at “Kids Day”. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy will start off the day’s events at 10 AM.

