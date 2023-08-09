HYANNIS – Today, Wednesday August 9th, the Barnstable Police and Fire Departments will be hosting the 26th “Kids Day” at the Barnstable High School from 10 AM to 2 PM. This event will allow children of all ages to see demonstrations, equipment, and vehicles from several different police and fire departments, K-9 demonstrations, and SWAT demonstrations. These are just a few of the things kids will be able to view. Enjoy a hot dog and soda, followed by an ice cream, all donated by local businesses. Everything is free at “Kids Day”. A parade of emergency vehicles, a bagpipe and the kid’s police academy will start off the day’s events at 10 AM.
Barnstable Kids Day is today
August 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Ever for Tonight’s Drawing
- Healey Declares Emergency Amid Influx of Migrants
- UPDATE: Tornado Warning Through 12:30 by National Weather Service
- Barnstable To Present Fireworks At Second Summer Celebration
- Barnstable County Sheriff’s Employees Receive Mental Health Training
- Lt. Governor to be Featured at APCC Annual Meeting
- Cape Symphony To Perform Free Show As Farewell To Longtime Conductor
- DA Reaches Resolution on Latanowich Forfeiture
- Vineyard Wind 1 Expected To Start Providing Energy This Fall
- Art Made From 15K Pounds of Debris From Cuttyhunk Beaches
- Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Sinking Ship Near Nantucket
- Chatham Seeking Sponsors for Benches on Old Colony Rail Trail
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Developing Microgrid