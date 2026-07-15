Barnstable lifeguards, fire departments conduct beach rescue training

BARNSTABLE — As the summer beach season gets underway, Barnstable’s lifeguards participated in a comprehensive emergency rescue training exercise designed to strengthen coordination with local first responders during real-life beach emergencies.

The training, held at Craigville Beach, brought together Town of Barnstable lifeguards, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire & Rescue Department and the Hyannis Fire Department for a series of simulated emergency rescue scenarios.

According to the Town of Barnstable, the exercise allowed lifeguards and emergency According to the Town of Barnstable, the exercise allowed lifeguards and emergency medical personnel to practice exactly how they would respond if a beachgoer suffered a medical emergency requiring advanced care from EMS.

The scenarios focused on the transition of patient care from lifeguards to firefighters and paramedics, helping participants improve communication and coordination during high-pressure situations.

Town officials said Barnstable lifeguards routinely participate in training sessions and physical workouts throughout the summer to maintain their rescue skills. However, this marked the first time the town incorporated emergency medical services into a full-scale rescue training designed to simulate an actual emergency response from start to finish.

Officials said the collaborative exercise is intended to better prepare everyone involved for emergencies that can occur on the town’s busy public beaches during the peak summer season.

Craigville Beach is one of Barnstable’s most heavily visited beaches, attracting thousands of residents and visitors each summer. The joint training gives lifeguards and first responders an opportunity to rehearse procedures before they are needed in an actual emergency.