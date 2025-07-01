Barnstable Man sentenced to over two years in prison for drug possession and distribution charges



BOSTON, MA – From U.S. Attorney’s office Boston: A Barnstable man was sentenced yesterday in federal court for felony narcotics charges.

John Kirk Costello, 45, originally of Milton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Senior Judge William G. Young to 30 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release. On July 11, 2024, Costello pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Costello sold approximately 1,000 counterfeit Adderall pills to an undercover law enforcement officer. The pills were illegally manufactured and laced with methamphetamine. During a search of Costello’s home in November 2021, a substantial quantity of drugs was seized, specifically: approximately 264 grams of 95% pure methamphetamine; approximately 6 kilograms of 7% pure methamphetamine; approximately 2,472 counterfeit Adderall pills laced with methamphetamine; and approximately 1,707 counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Tolkoff of the Criminal Division prosecuted the case.