Barnstable officer federally deputized as part of Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday, Detective Steven Barrette was federally deputized by the United States Marshals as a Task Force Officer for the United States Secret Service. Detective Barrette joins Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly as members of the Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force. The goals of the task force are to prevent, detect, and mitigate complex cyber-enabled financial crimes, with the ultimate goal of arresting and convicting the most harmful perpetrators. As a member of the Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force Detective Barrette will receive training from some of the most experienced experts in the field of cyber-crime investigations and digital forensics in the country. Detective Barrette’s hard work and expertise demonstrated while working in the Barnstable Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the newly formed Digital Forensics & Investigations Unit is the primary reason the Secret Service sought out and selected him for this endeavor. The Barnstable Police Department is proud of Detective Barrette for being selected by the Secret Service to expand his skill set to help better serve the community in the ongoing battle against cyber predators and perpetrators.

