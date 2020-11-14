Barnstable Patrolman promoted to Sergeant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Christopher R. Ross to the rank of Sergeant.

Sgt. Ross has been a member of the department since 2011. He is a graduate of Barnstable High School, and received his Bachelors degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix in 2016. Sgt. Ross continued his education by earning his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Curry College in 2018.

Sgt. Ross is also a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, where he earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Army Commendation with combat “V” device in 2003 while deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Currently, Sgt. Ross is a member of the Barnstable Police Department Marine Unit, Motorcycle Unit and Mountain Bike Unit. He has also served as a field training officer since 2017 and volunteers his time as an Adopt-A-School liaison at West Villages Elementary School in Marstons Mills.

Present at the swearing in ceremony was his wife, Barnstable Police Officer Katherine Ross and their family.