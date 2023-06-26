HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are advising that today from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM all vehicle traffic on Main Street Hyannis from Barnstable Road to Winter Street will be closed due to the Long Table Community Event. All business will remain open during their normal hours for the general public to enjoy.
Barnstable Police advise Main Street in Hyannis will be closed today for Long Table event
June 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
