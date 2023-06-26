You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Barnstable Police advise Main Street in Hyannis will be closed today for Long Table event

June 26, 2023


HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are advising that today from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM all vehicle traffic on Main Street Hyannis from Barnstable Road to Winter Street will be closed due to the Long Table Community Event. All business will remain open during their normal hours for the general public to enjoy.

 
 
 
 
 
