Barnstable Police announce arrest for firearm and drug offenses after disburbance last Saturday at Hyannis condo complex

June 10, 2023


HYANNIS – Last Saturday, 19 year-old Kadin Long (right) was arrested on firearm and narcotic charges stemming from a reported disturbance on Barnstable Road in Hyannis. At approximately 7:40 PM, Barnstable Police Officers responded to a parking area at Cromwell Court on Barnstable Road for a report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival, officers observed several known subjects attempting to evade them by hiding behind storage containers. As officers attempted to speak with Long, he began to flee on foot. As he ran, he retrieved a loaded firearm from his waistband and discarded it under a nearby vehicle. After discarding the firearm, Long stopped and was detained by officers. Shortly thereafter, the gun was recovered and Long was taken into custody for Possession of a Loaded Firearm Without a License to Carry, Possession of Ammunition Without an FID card, Possession of a Class B substance (Cocaine) with Intent to Distribute, along with several other charges. Kadin Long was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday June 5, 2023. After arraignment, Long was ordered held on dangerousness.

