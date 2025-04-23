Barnstable Police announce passing of long time chief with 43 years of service

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Retired Chief of Police Neil A. Nightingale. He passed away April 22, 2025 at the age of 91 peacefully at his family home.

Chief Nightingale graduated from Barnstable High School in 1951 and joined the Barnstable Police Department in 1955. He ascended through the ranks of Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and was appointed Chief of Police in 1976. A decorated officer with many commendations, he proudly wore the uniform and served his community with distinction. He had one simple rule: do it once and do it right. Chief Nightingale dedicated 43 years of faithful service to the Town of Barnstable. As Chief of Police, he was instrumental in the construction of the current Barnstable Police Facility as well as molding the standards that every Barnstable police officer aspires to.

Chief Nightingale lived a full life balancing work and family. He enjoyed watching his sons play hockey at the rink and spending time with his wife and family on the water.

Please keep his family, friends, and department in your prayers.

Editor’s note: Chief Nightingale’s obituary and funeral arrangements can be viewed here.