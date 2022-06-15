Barnstable Police announce passing of pioneering female lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Jason family for the loss of retired Lieutenant JoEllen Jason.

Lt. Jason was a pioneer in the field, who mentored, broke down barriers, and paved the way for the future of the department.

To give everyone an idea of the impact Lt. Jason had on coworkers we share the following tribute by Detective (Ret) Nancy Blanchard.

Dear Jo…

YOU TAUGHT ME…

Resilience in the face of adversity

Tenacity amidst the resistance

To meet challenges head on, then to move on

To savor the small victories and to never give up

The gift and power of forgiveness

That being a mom was far more rewarding than any career but we could do both successfully and we did

Thank you for leading by example, breaking down barriers and paving the way (you were my biggest cheerleader)

To never delay meeting up with a friend today because tomorrow is never promised.



