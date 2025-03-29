Barnstable Police announce promotions



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Kevin Fullam to the rank of Lieutenant and Detective Kyle Phelan to the Rank of Sergeant.

Lieutenant Fullam

Lieutenant Kevin Fullam is a 13-year member of the department who has lived in town most of his life. After graduating from Barnstable High School in 2004, Lt. Fullam attended Marist College where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice. Lt. Fullam joined the Barnstable Police Department in 2011 and has filled many roles with the agency. Lt. Fullam is currently the K9 Unit Supervisor and has been working with his narcotics K9 partner, Vonnie, since 2016. Lt. Fullam has spent the majority of his career in the Patrol Division as both a Patrol Officer and Supervisor, but also spent time in the Investigative Services Bureau, most notably supervising the Narcotics Unit in the summer of 2023. Lt. Fullam has been a Field Training Officer, the Department’s Breath Test Machine Coordinator, and participated in establishing the Department’s Police Explorers program.

Lieutenant Fullam has a Masters Degree from the University of New Haven in Criminal Investigations. He is also a certified Staff Instructor for the police academy and is a Field Sobriety Test Instructor. Lt. Fullam will be the Executive Services Lieutenant.

Sergeant Kyle Phelan

Sergeant Kyle Phelan is a 10-year member of the Barnstable Police Department and was born and raised in Barnstable, graduating from Barnstable High School in 2008. After high school, Sergeant Phelan attended Salem State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and was a 4-year member of the Men’s Ice Hockey team, serving as Captain his senior year. After joining the Barnstable Police Department in 2014, Sergeant Phelan spent his first 5 years on patrol where he was also a Field Training Officer (FTO) and Sexual Assault Investigator.

In 2020, Sergeant Phelan was selected for the Investigative Services Division as a Narcotics Detective. In addition, Sergeant Phelan has been assigned as a Federal Task-Force Officer (TFO) with the Drug Enforcement Agency Cape Cod Resident Office since 2022. Sergeant Phelan has been involved in numerous narcotics related investigations at the State and Federal level, including both State and Federal Title III/ Wiretap investigations. For his work as a Narcotics Detective, Sergeant Phelan has received many letters of recognition, was included in the “2022 Massachusetts DEA Enforcement Group of the Year,” and received an award from the New England Narcotics Officers Association. In addition to his role at the police department, Sergeant Phelan served as the Assistant Coach for the Barnstable High School Boy’s Hockey Team from 2015-2020 and is a volunteer coach with the Barnstable Youth Hockey Association. Sergeant Phelan will be assigned to the Patrol Division as a Patrol Supervisor.