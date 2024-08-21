Barnstable Police arrest and charge Orleans man for two robberies 24 hours after he was arrested and released for car break-ins

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department announces the arrest of an 18-year-old Orleans man who was charged with breaking into multiple vehicles, released, and then charged with two robberies 24 hours later.

Aiden Sanders, 18, OF Orleans, was arrested and charged with:

• Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle (Four Counts)

• Larceny from a Motor Vehicle (Four Counts)

• Unarmed Robbery (Two Counts)

• Trespassing

On Tuesday Aug. 20, Sanders was arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles in the area of Main Street, Hyannis. Multiple vehicles were reportedly broken into Monday night into Tuesday morning. Investigation by Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives lead to the identification and arrest of Sanders.

Sanders was released from the Barnstable Police Department on personal recognizance by the on-call bail commissioner and was scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court Wednesday morning, however he failed to appear.

On Wednesday Aug. 21, at approximately 10:50 AM, Barnstable Patrol Officers and Detectives responded to two reported robberies in the area of Beares’s Way and Route 28. Based on witness descriptions and video surveillance, Sanders was identified as the suspect. Responding officers located Sanders attempting to flee the area on foot, however officers were able to apprehend him on a neighboring street.

Sanders was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Thursday, Aug. 22.

The investigation regarding the motor vehicle breaks on Main Street Hyannis is still active and ongoing. If you were parked in the area of Main Street Hyannis Monday night into Tuesday morning and you have items missing from your vehicle you are encouraged to contact Detective Christopher Botsford at 774-339-0764.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.