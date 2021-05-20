Barnstable Police awarded grant to increase seat belt use



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department was awarded a grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR) to increase the number of patrols and to remind drivers and passengers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt. Barnstable police will join other departments across the state and the Massachusetts Department of State Police in the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign.

Seat belts are the single most important safety item in our vehicles, the Barnstable Police Department sees firsthand the devastating consequences of drivers and their passengers not buckling up. These funds will increase our traffic enforcement presence to help end these preventable tragedies.

“Seat belts are the best way to protect yourself from dangerous drivers,” said Kevin Stanton, Executive Director of the OGR. “You might be an excellent driver, but not everyone else is. Seat belts are your best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.”

“Seat belts save lives. It’s as simple as that,” said Jeff Larason, Division Director of the OGR’s Highway Safety Division. “Massachusetts has one of the lowest seat belt use rates in the nation. We need to change that.”

DATA:

Massachusetts’ seat belt use rate is consistently lower than the national average, ranking 45th in the 2019 seat belt observational study.

At 81.6% use, over 1.2 million Bay Staters still are not regularly buckling up. The national seat belt use rate is 90.7% (2019)

In Massachusetts, a larger percentage of pickup trucks (71%) and SUVs (65%) fatalities are unrestrained compared to passenger cars (60%).

According to NHTSA, seat belts saved an estimated 61 lives in Massachusetts in 2018.

68% of nighttime fatalities are unrestrained in Massachusetts compared to 55% of unrestrained daytime fatalities.